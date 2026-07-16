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Poster of Varavu
Kinoafisha Films Varavu

Varavu

, 2026
Varavu
India / Action, Drama, Thriller
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Synopsis

A family falls victim to the powerful elite in a small town. Time passes, wounds fester. One man's return forces a confrontation that will expose decades of lies and corruption.

Cast

Joju George
Polachan
Vani Viswanath
Murali Gopy
Arjun Ashokan
Saniya Iyappan
Sukanya
Baburaj
Vincy Aloshious
Ashwin Kumar
Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan
Biju Pappan
Bobby Kurian
Director Shaji Kailas
Writer Vinayak Sasikumar, A.K. Sajan
Composer Sam C.S.
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 23 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 16 July 2026
Release date
16 July 2026 India
Production Olga Productions
Also known as
Varavu

Film rating

0.0
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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