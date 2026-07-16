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Varavu
Varavu
, 2026
Varavu
India / Action, Drama, Thriller
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Synopsis
A family falls victim to the powerful elite in a small town. Time passes, wounds fester. One man's return forces a confrontation that will expose decades of lies and corruption.
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Cast
Joju George
Polachan
Vani Viswanath
Murali Gopy
Arjun Ashokan
Saniya Iyappan
Sukanya
Baburaj
Vincy Aloshious
Ashwin Kumar
Abhimanyu Shammy Thilakan
Biju Pappan
Bobby Kurian
Director
Shaji Kailas
Writer
Vinayak Sasikumar
,
A.K. Sajan
Composer
Sam C.S.
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 23 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
16 July 2026
Release date
16 July 2026
India
Production
Olga Productions
Also known as
Varavu
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