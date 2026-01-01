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Poster of Tell Me What You Feel
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Tell Me What You Feel
5.1

Tell Me What You Feel

, 2026
Tell Me What You Feel
Poland / Drama
Poster of Tell Me What You Feel
5.1

Synopsis

L. Ronduda follows two young artists whose 1st serious relationship becomes a volatile space charged with emotion and fierce physicality. He captures the exhilaration and instability of two people trying, to find a language for co...

Cast

Izabella Dudziak
Maria
Jan Salasinski
Patryk
Magdalena Michalska
Self - Intimacy coordinator
Writer Agata K. Koschmieder, Lukasz Ronduda
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2026
Production Koskino Natalia Grzegorzek
Also known as
Powiedz mi, co czujesz, Tell Me What You Feel, Bana Ne Hissettiğini Söyle

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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