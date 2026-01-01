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5.1
Kinoafisha
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Tell Me What You Feel
5.1
Tell Me What You Feel
, 2026
Tell Me What You Feel
Poland / Drama
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Showtimes
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5.1
Synopsis
L. Ronduda follows two young artists whose 1st serious relationship becomes a volatile space charged with emotion and fierce physicality. He captures the exhilaration and instability of two people trying, to find a language for co...
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Cast
Izabella Dudziak
Maria
Jan Salasinski
Patryk
Magdalena Michalska
Self - Intimacy coordinator
Writer
Agata K. Koschmieder
,
Lukasz Ronduda
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2026
Production
Koskino Natalia Grzegorzek
Also known as
Powiedz mi, co czujesz, Tell Me What You Feel, Bana Ne Hissettiğini Söyle
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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