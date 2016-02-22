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Poster of Alienate
2.7
Kinoafisha Films Alienate
2.7

Alienate

, 2016
Alienate
USA / Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of Alienate
2.7

Synopsis

A couple on the brink of ending their marriage spend a weekend in different cities. After a cataclysmic event strikes, the husband embarks on a physical and emotional quest to return home as a nation prepares for the worst.

Cast

Blake Webb
David Madison
Jaclyn Hales
Samantha Hayes
Cuyle Carvin
Cuyle Carvin
Brad Klick
Andrew Troy
D.L. Walker
Jason Steadman
Robert Milo Andrus
Robert Milo Andrus
Demetrius Daniels
Danny James
Cathleen Mason
Eric Ramaekers
William 'Bus' Riley
Director Michael Shumway
Writer Rick Hansberry, Lex Hogan
Composer James Schafer, Michael Shumway
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 22 February 2016
Production Film Base, Shumway Studios
Also known as
Alienate, Battleforce 2 - Rückkehr der Alienkrieger, Чужеродный, エイリネイト　侵略地区

Film rating

2.7
Rate 10 votes
2.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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