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Alienate
2.7
Alienate
, 2016
Alienate
USA / Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
2.7
Synopsis
A couple on the brink of ending their marriage spend a weekend in different cities. After a cataclysmic event strikes, the husband embarks on a physical and emotional quest to return home as a nation prepares for the worst.
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Cast
Blake Webb
David Madison
Jaclyn Hales
Samantha Hayes
Cuyle Carvin
Brad Klick
Andrew Troy
D.L. Walker
Jason Steadman
Robert Milo Andrus
Demetrius Daniels
Danny James
Cathleen Mason
Eric Ramaekers
William 'Bus' Riley
Director
Michael Shumway
Writer
Rick Hansberry
,
Lex Hogan
Composer
James Schafer
,
Michael Shumway
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
22 February 2016
Production
Film Base, Shumway Studios
Also known as
Alienate, Battleforce 2 - Rückkehr der Alienkrieger, Чужеродный, エイリネイト 侵略地区
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Film rating
2.7
Rate
10
votes
2.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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