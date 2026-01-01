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Poster of Pétros ení
Kinoafisha Films Pétros ení

Pétros ení

, 2026
Pétros ení
Spain / Documentary
Poster of Pétros ení

Synopsis

Follow the discovery of St. Peter's tomb through rare images, as Constantine leveled Vatican Hill to build the first Basilica around this sacred site.

Cast

Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt
Self - Guide
Director Paula Ortiz
Writer Andrea Tornielli
Composer Juanma Latorre
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Production year 2026
Production AF Films, Imax Filmed Entertainment, Vatican Media
Also known as
Pétros ení, Untitled Paula Ortiz Documentary

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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