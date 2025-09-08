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Poster of Nomad Shadow
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Nomad Shadow
7.1

Nomad Shadow

, 2025
Nomad Shadow
Spain, USA, France / Drama / 18+
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Not going 0
Poster of Nomad Shadow
7.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A young Sahrawi woman faces deportation to Western Sahara, struggling to readjust to her homeland and confront family tensions sparked by her earlier departure.

Cast

Núria Deulofeu
Júlia
Nadhira Mohamed
Mariam
Suleiman Filali
Alwali
Omar Salem
Sidahmed
Eddami Elabed
Fatimetou
Chekh Mehdi
Abdallah
Khadija Najem Allal
Selka
Ghizlane Lkoucha
Ghalia
Muna Fal Nadjem
Ilham
Lmrabet Hamahou
Omar
Director Eimi Imanishi
Writer Eimi Imanishi
Composer Clara Aguilar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 22 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 8 September 2025
Release date
2 October 2026 Spain
Production Dialectic, Incognito Films, Peculiar Films
Also known as
Nomad Shadow, Nomaadi vari, Sombra nómada

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
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