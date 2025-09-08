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7.1
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Nomad Shadow
7.1
Nomad Shadow
, 2025
Nomad Shadow
Spain, USA, France / Drama / 18+
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7.1
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Synopsis
A young Sahrawi woman faces deportation to Western Sahara, struggling to readjust to her homeland and confront family tensions sparked by her earlier departure.
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Cast
Núria Deulofeu
Júlia
Nadhira Mohamed
Mariam
Suleiman Filali
Alwali
Omar Salem
Sidahmed
Eddami Elabed
Fatimetou
Chekh Mehdi
Abdallah
Khadija Najem Allal
Selka
Ghizlane Lkoucha
Ghalia
Muna Fal Nadjem
Ilham
Lmrabet Hamahou
Omar
Director
Eimi Imanishi
Writer
Eimi Imanishi
Composer
Clara Aguilar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / USA / France
Runtime
1 hour 22 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
8 September 2025
Release date
2 October 2026
Spain
Production
Dialectic, Incognito Films, Peculiar Films
Also known as
Nomad Shadow, Nomaadi vari, Sombra nómada
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.1
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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