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Poster of She Saw Us
She Saw Us - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films She Saw Us

She Saw Us

, 2026
She Saw Us
Great Britain / Horror
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She Saw Us - Trailer
She Saw Us  Trailer

Synopsis

When four friends discover a cursed two-headed doll in a remote forest, they unleash a vengeful witch who traps them in a place from which no one has ever escaped.

Cast

Nad Sham
Jay
Anna Warke
Ivy
Emma Hutchings
Lara
Eddie Manning
Pete
Writer James Night, Farheen Vencapah, Apoorva Verma, Yash Modhave
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 17 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 4 September 2026
Release date
4 September 2026 Great Britain
4 September 2026 Ireland 15A
Budget $3,000,000
Production Liv Movies
Also known as
She Saw Us

Film rating

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Rate 0 vote

Film Trailers

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She Saw Us - Trailer
She Saw Us Trailer
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