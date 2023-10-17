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5.6
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The Undertaker
5.6
The Undertaker
, 2023
The Undertaker
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
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5.6
The Undertaker
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Synopsis
A meek undertaker becomes trapped in a violent world when a gangster enlists him to dispose of a growing number of corpses.
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Cast
Paul McGann
Arthur
Tara Fitzgerald
Vic
Murray Melvin
Lenny
Nicholas Rowe
Sean Gilder
Lily Frazer
Roger Barclay
Finlay
Robert Whitelock
Bob Cryer
Pullman
Marc Danbury
Roach
Eoin Slattery
Ikay Agu
Keys
Director
Michael Wright
Writer
Michael Wright
Composer
Tess Tyler
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Great Britain
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
17 October 2023
Release date
3 November 2023
Great Britain
15
Production
Susceptor Films
Also known as
The Undertaker
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
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