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Poster of The Undertaker
5.6
The Undertaker - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Undertaker
5.6

The Undertaker

, 2023
The Undertaker
Great Britain / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Undertaker
5.6
The Undertaker - Trailer
The Undertaker  Trailer

Synopsis

A meek undertaker becomes trapped in a violent world when a gangster enlists him to dispose of a growing number of corpses.

Cast

Paul McGann
Paul McGann
Arthur
Tara Fitzgerald
Tara Fitzgerald
Vic
Murray Melvin
Murray Melvin
Lenny
Nicholas Rowe
Nicholas Rowe
Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder
Lily Frazer
Roger Barclay
Finlay
Robert Whitelock
Bob Cryer
Pullman
Marc Danbury
Roach
Eoin Slattery
Ikay Agu
Keys
Director Michael Wright
Writer Michael Wright
Composer Tess Tyler
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 17 October 2023
Release date
3 November 2023 Great Britain 15
Production Susceptor Films
Also known as
The Undertaker

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Undertaker - Trailer
The Undertaker Trailer
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