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Nicholas Rowe
Nicholas Rowe
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Rowe
Nicholas Rowe
Nicholas Rowe
Date of Birth
22 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.6
The Crown
(2016)
8.3
The Last Kingdom
(2015)
7.9
Genius
(2017)
Filmography
5.8
The Killing Kind
Drama, Thriller
2023, USA
5.6
The Undertaker
The Undertaker
Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7
A Spy Among Friends
Drama,
2022, Great Britain
7.2
Belgravia
Drama,
2020, Great Britain/USA
6.8
Roadkill
Drama, Thriller,
2020, Great Britain
7.4
Remi
Rémi sans famille
Drama
2019, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Old Boys
Old Boys
Comedy
2018, Great Britain
6.6
Riviera
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
Show more
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