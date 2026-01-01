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Nicholas Rowe
Nicholas Rowe Nicholas Rowe
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Rowe

Nicholas Rowe

Nicholas Rowe

Date of Birth
22 November 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Crown 8.6
The Crown (2016)
The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom (2015)
Genius 7.9
Genius (2017)

Filmography

The Killing Kind 5.8
The Killing Kind
Drama, Thriller 2023, USA
The Undertaker 5.6
The Undertaker The Undertaker
Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
A Spy Among Friends 7
A Spy Among Friends
Drama, 2022, Great Britain
Belgravia 7.2
Belgravia
Drama, 2020, Great Britain/USA
Roadkill 6.8
Roadkill
Drama, Thriller, 2020, Great Britain
Remi 7.4
Remi Rémi sans famille
Drama 2019, France
Watch trailer
Old Boys 6.1
Old Boys Old Boys
Comedy 2018, Great Britain
Riviera 6.6
Riviera
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
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