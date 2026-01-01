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Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder Sean Gilder
Kinoafisha Persons Sean Gilder

Sean Gilder

Sean Gilder

Date of Birth
1 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Last Kingdom 8.3
The Last Kingdom (2015)
Atlanta 8.3
Atlanta (2016)
National Theatre Live: Dear England 8.2
National Theatre Live: Dear England (2024)

Filmography

Star City
Star City
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2026, USA
The Witness
The Witness
Drama, Crime 2026, Great Britain
Bad Apples 7.3
Bad Apples Bad Apples
Comedy, Detective, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Mary & George 6.6
Mary & George
Drama, History, 2024, Great Britain
National Theatre Live: Dear England 8.2
National Theatre Live: Dear England National Theatre Live: Dear England
2024, Great Britain
Starve Acre 6.3
Starve Acre Starve Acre
Horror, Drama 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Undertaker 5.6
The Undertaker The Undertaker
Thriller 2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
The Road Dance 7.1
The Road Dance The Road Dance
Drama 2021, Great Britain / USA
Show more
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