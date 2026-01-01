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Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder
Kinoafisha
Persons
Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder
Sean Gilder
Date of Birth
1 March 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Last Kingdom
(2015)
8.3
Atlanta
(2016)
8.2
National Theatre Live: Dear England
(2024)
Filmography
Star City
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2026, USA
The Witness
Drama, Crime
2026, Great Britain
7.3
Bad Apples
Bad Apples
Comedy, Detective, Thriller
2025, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.6
Mary & George
Drama, History,
2024, Great Britain
8.2
National Theatre Live: Dear England
National Theatre Live: Dear England
2024, Great Britain
6.3
Starve Acre
Starve Acre
Horror, Drama
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.6
The Undertaker
The Undertaker
Thriller
2023, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
The Road Dance
The Road Dance
Drama
2021, Great Britain / USA
Show more
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