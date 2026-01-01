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Kinoafisha Films Gladys

Gladys

, 2028
Gladys
USA / Horror
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Synopsis

Prequel to the 2025 film Weapons, telling the backstory of the parasitic witch Aunt Gladys. Plot details TBA.

Cast

Amy Madigan
Amy Madigan
Gladys
Writer Zach Cregger, Zach Shields
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2028
World premiere 7 September 2028
Release date
7 September 2028 Australia
7 September 2028 Brazil
7 September 2028 Germany
8 September 2028 Spain
8 September 2028 USA
Production New Line Cinema, Vertigo Entertainment, Warner Bros.
Also known as
Gladys, A Hora do Mal 2

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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