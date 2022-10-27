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Poster of Prince Mama's Boy
5.4
Kinoafisha Films Prince Mama's Boy
5.4

Prince Mama's Boy

, 2022
Princ Mamánek
Czechia / Comedy, Family, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Prince Mama's Boy
5.4

Synopsis

Prince Louis Ottomar Charles XII, born Noble, is very close to his loving mother, Queen Ludmilla. However, Prince Louis is already a bit too old, he is 39 years old. He's afraid of almost everything, doesn't want to get married, and spends most of his life hanging around the sumptuous castle and adjacent fields. The wise King Radomil therefore prepares an unexpected gift for him - the prince wakes up one morning in the forest in ordinary clothes and, accompanied by the rough knight Hudroval, he is to go out into the world to learn what life is all about and perhaps finally grow up. On his great journey of adventure, he will encounter things he has only read about in books. He will meet a powerful wizard, evil witches, a ghost, and the Lady Death herself... and maybe even find the love of his life. What will Mummy say about all this? And will Father King be happy?

Cast

Jan Budař
Jana Nagyová
Martin Huba
Bolek Polívka
Gustav Hrouda
Ondřej Vetchý
Vladimír Javorský
Veronika Khek Kubařová
Miroslav Etzler
Petr Lnenicka
Patricie Pagácová
Simona Stašová
Borek Belfin
Cerný rytír
Director Jan Budař
Writer Jan Budař
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 27 October 2022
Release date
27 October 2022 Czechia
Worldwide Gross $818,799
Production Budhar Film
Also known as
Princ Mamánek, Prince Mama's Boy, Mamánek

Film rating

5.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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