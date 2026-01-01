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6.2
Kinoafisha
Films
Sultry July
6.2
Sultry July
, 1965
Знойный июль
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
6.2
Synopsis
A new chairman arrives at the Zarya collective farm with the firm intention of creating a model farm there. But from the very beginning, his work is complicated by his difficult relationship with the young agronomist Svetlana Nikitina.
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Cast
Aleksey Glazyrin
Zakhar Stoletov
Aleksandr Borisov
Yakov Dedyukhin
Liliya Gritsenko
Lyudmila Sergeyevna
Nina Urgant
Varvara
Valentina Petrovna Telegina
Nilovna
Larisa Burkova
Zoya
Antonina Pavlycheva
Nina Demidova
Pavel Kashlakov
Lopatin
Vladimir Pitsek
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Vladimir Lippart
Boris Arakelov
Director
Viktor Tregubovich
Writer
Sergei Antonov
Composer
Venedikt Pushkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 9 minutes
Production year
1965
World premiere
27 December 1965
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Znoynyy iyul, Hot July, Знойный июль
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
6.2
IMDb
Showtimes
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