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6.2
Kinoafisha Films Sultry July
6.2

Sultry July

, 1965
Знойный июль
USSR / Drama / 18+
6.2

Synopsis

A new chairman arrives at the Zarya collective farm with the firm intention of creating a model farm there. But from the very beginning, his work is complicated by his difficult relationship with the young agronomist Svetlana Nikitina.

Cast

Aleksey Glazyrin
Aleksey Glazyrin
Zakhar Stoletov
Aleksandr Borisov
Aleksandr Borisov
Yakov Dedyukhin
Liliya Gritsenko
Lyudmila Sergeyevna
Nina Urgant
Nina Urgant
Varvara
Valentina Petrovna Telegina
Nilovna
Larisa Burkova
Zoya
Antonina Pavlycheva
Nina Demidova
Pavel Kashlakov
Lopatin
Vladimir Pitsek
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Yevgeniy Yevstigneyev
Vladimir Lippart
Boris Arakelov
Director Viktor Tregubovich
Writer Sergei Antonov
Composer Venedikt Pushkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 9 minutes
Production year 1965
World premiere 27 December 1965
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Znoynyy iyul, Hot July, Знойный июль

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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