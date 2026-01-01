Menu
Aleksey Glazyrin
Aleksey Glazyrin
Date of Birth
1 August 1922
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
13 April 1971
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Horror actor
Popular Films
8.3
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812
(1967)
7.9
Belorussian Station
(1970)
7.7
The Alive and the Dead
(1963)
Filmography
7.9
Belorussian Station
Belorusskiy vokzal
Drama
1970, USSR
6.2
Sevastopol
Sevastopol
Drama
1970, USSR
7.7
The Shield and the Sword
Shchit i mech
War, Drama, Adventure
1968, USSR / Poland / East Germany
6
Karantin
Karantin
Drama
1968, USSR
7.2
Brief Encounters
Short Encounters
Romantic
1967, USSR
7.4
Viy
Viy
Horror, Comedy
1967, USSR
8.3
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812
Voyna i mir III: 1812 god
Drama, History, War
1967, USSR
6.1
Rage
Rage
Drama
1966, USSR
6.6
Na dikom brege
Na dikom brege
Drama
1966, USSR
7.7
The Alive and the Dead
Zhivye i myortvye
Drama, War
1963, USSR
5.8
V pogone za slavoy
V pogone za slavoy
Drama
1956, USSR
