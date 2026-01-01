Aleksey Glazyrin

Menu
Date of Birth
1 August 1922
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
13 April 1971
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Horror actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Belorussian Station 7.9
Belorussian Station Belorusskiy vokzal
Drama 1970, USSR
Sevastopol 6.2
Sevastopol Sevastopol
Drama 1970, USSR
The Shield and the Sword 7.7
The Shield and the Sword Shchit i mech
War, Drama, Adventure 1968, USSR / Poland / East Germany
Karantin 6
Karantin Karantin
Drama 1968, USSR
Brief Encounters 7.2
Brief Encounters Short Encounters
Romantic 1967, USSR
Viy 7.4
Viy Viy
Horror, Comedy 1967, USSR
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812 8.3
War and Peace, Part III: The Year 1812 Voyna i mir III: 1812 god
Drama, History, War 1967, USSR
Rage 6.1
Rage Rage
Drama 1966, USSR
Na dikom brege 6.6
Na dikom brege Na dikom brege
Drama 1966, USSR
The Alive and the Dead 7.7
The Alive and the Dead Zhivye i myortvye
Drama, War 1963, USSR
V pogone za slavoy 5.8
V pogone za slavoy V pogone za slavoy
Drama 1956, USSR
