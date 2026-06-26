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Poster of Con City
8.9
Con City - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Con City
8.9

Con City

, 2026
Con City
India / Comedy, Crime, Drama
Trailers
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Poster of Con City
8.9
Going 0
Not going 0
Con City - Trailer
Con City  Trailer

Synopsis

Follows a struggling family whose lives change when a receipt printer starts generating money after a lightning strike, leading to public chaos when society discovers the money-making machine.

Cast

Arjun Das
Anna Ben
Yogi Babu
Jacky
Vadivukkarasi
Thambi Ramaiah
Ramesh Thilak
Imman Annachi
Ponvannan
Madhan Kumar Dhakshinamoorthy
Sathanand
Raghu Esakki
Radha Ravi
Director Harish Durairaj
Writer Harish Durairaj, Mohan Rajan, Vijay M. P., Ubasakan, Sudhir Muthu, Harihara Tamilselvan, Gokul Sukumaran
Composer Sean Roldan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 26 June 2026
Release date
26 June 2026 Germany 12
26 June 2026 India
26 June 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $13,838
Production Klout Studios, M&M Movie Makers, Power House Pictures
Also known as
Con City

Film rating

8.9
Rate 12 votes
8.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Con City - Trailer
Con City Trailer
Con City - Teaser
Con City Teaser
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