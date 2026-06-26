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Con City
8.9
Con City
, 2026
Con City
India / Comedy, Crime, Drama
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Con City
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Synopsis
Follows a struggling family whose lives change when a receipt printer starts generating money after a lightning strike, leading to public chaos when society discovers the money-making machine.
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Cast
Arjun Das
Anna Ben
Yogi Babu
Jacky
Vadivukkarasi
Thambi Ramaiah
Ramesh Thilak
Imman Annachi
Ponvannan
Madhan Kumar Dhakshinamoorthy
Sathanand
Raghu Esakki
Radha Ravi
Director
Harish Durairaj
Writer
Harish Durairaj
,
Mohan Rajan
,
Vijay M. P.
,
Ubasakan
,
Sudhir Muthu
,
Harihara Tamilselvan
,
Gokul Sukumaran
Composer
Sean Roldan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
26 June 2026
Release date
26 June 2026
Germany
12
26 June 2026
India
26 June 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$13,838
Production
Klout Studios, M&M Movie Makers, Power House Pictures
Also known as
Con City
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Film rating
8.9
Rate
12
votes
8.9
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