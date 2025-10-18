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Poster of Affection
5.4
Affection - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Affection
5.4

Affection

, 2025
Affection
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Affection
5.4
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Affection - Trailer
Affection  Trailer

Synopsis

Afflicted by a mysterious condition that resets her memory, Ellie becomes trapped in a cyclical nightmare with a man who claims to be her husband. She soon must uncover the horrifying truth of her existence—before she forgets it all again.

Cast

Jessica Rothe
Jessica Rothe
Ellie
Joseph Cross
Joseph Cross
Bruce
Julianna Layne
Alice
Director BT Meza
Writer BT Meza
Composer Daniel Berk
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 8 June 2026
World premiere 18 October 2025
Release date
25 June 2026 Qatar
11 June 2026 South Korea 15
25 June 2026 UAE 18TC
8 May 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $9,317
Production Superconductive, Minutehand Pictures, Circa 1888
Also known as
Affection, Nigdy nie odejdziesz, Võõras lähedus, Привязанность

Film rating

5.4
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5.4 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Affection - Trailer
Affection Trailer
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