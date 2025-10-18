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Affection
5.4
Affection
, 2025
Affection
USA / Horror, Sci-Fi / 18+
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Affection
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Synopsis
Afflicted by a mysterious condition that resets her memory, Ellie becomes trapped in a cyclical nightmare with a man who claims to be her husband. She soon must uncover the horrifying truth of her existence—before she forgets it all again.
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Cast
Jessica Rothe
Ellie
Joseph Cross
Bruce
Julianna Layne
Alice
Director
BT Meza
Writer
BT Meza
Composer
Daniel Berk
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
8 June 2026
World premiere
18 October 2025
Release date
25 June 2026
Qatar
11 June 2026
South Korea
15
25 June 2026
UAE
18TC
8 May 2026
USA
Worldwide Gross
$9,317
Production
Superconductive, Minutehand Pictures, Circa 1888
Also known as
Affection, Nigdy nie odejdziesz, Võõras lähedus, Привязанность
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Film rating
5.4
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10
votes
5.4
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Best Films of 2025
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