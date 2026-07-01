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Poster of Tcherniakov: War and Peace
Kinoafisha Films Tcherniakov: War and Peace

Tcherniakov: War and Peace

, 2023
Tcherniakov: War and Peace
Germany / Opera / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of Tcherniakov: War and Peace
Tickets

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 3 hours 51 minutes
Production year 2023

Film rating

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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Pioner
18:00 from 1100 ₽
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Pioner
Kutuzovskaya
2D
18:00 from 1100 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
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