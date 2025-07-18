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Poster of Find Your Friends
5.6
Find Your Friends - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Find Your Friends
5.6

Find Your Friends

, 2025
Find Your Friends
USA, Italy / Thriller / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Find Your Friends
5.6
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Find Your Friends - Official trailer
Find Your Friends  Official trailer

Synopsis

Amber and her four best girlfriends take a trip to escape the L.A. bubble and cut loose in Joshua Tree for the weekend. But upon arrival, they quickly realize the locals don’t want them there.

Cast

Helena Howard
Helena Howard
Amber
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne
Lavinia
Chloe Cherry
Lola
Israel Broussard
Israel Broussard
Will
Zión Moreno
Zión Moreno
Zosia
Blaine Kern III
Tye
Sophia Taylor Ali
Sophia Taylor Ali
Maddy
Zak Steiner
Zak Steiner
Chris Bauer
Chris Bauer
Russell
Jake Manley
Jake
Harrison Gilbertson
Harrison Gilbertson
Coby
Austin Woods
Director Izabel Pakzad
Writer Izabel Pakzad
Composer Ben Frost
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 June 2026
World premiere 18 July 2025
Production Welcome To Italy, WWPS, Walters Media Group
Also known as
Find Your Friends, Найди своих друзей

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Find Your Friends - Official trailer
Find Your Friends Official trailer
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