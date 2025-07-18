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5.6
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Find Your Friends
5.6
Find Your Friends
, 2025
Find Your Friends
USA, Italy / Thriller / 18+
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5.6
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Find Your Friends
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
Amber and her four best girlfriends take a trip to escape the L.A. bubble and cut loose in Joshua Tree for the weekend. But upon arrival, they quickly realize the locals don’t want them there.
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Cast
Helena Howard
Amber
Bella Thorne
Lavinia
Chloe Cherry
Lola
Israel Broussard
Will
Zión Moreno
Zosia
Blaine Kern III
Tye
Sophia Taylor Ali
Maddy
Zak Steiner
Chris Bauer
Russell
Jake Manley
Jake
Harrison Gilbertson
Coby
Austin Woods
Director
Izabel Pakzad
Writer
Izabel Pakzad
Composer
Ben Frost
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 29 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
12 June 2026
World premiere
18 July 2025
Production
Welcome To Italy, WWPS, Walters Media Group
Also known as
Find Your Friends, Найди своих друзей
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.1
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Best Films of 2025
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