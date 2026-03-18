Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
7.6
Kinoafisha
Films
The History of Concrete
7.6
The History of Concrete
, 2026
The History of Concrete
USA / Documentary, Comedy
Going
1
Not going
0
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.6
Going
1
Not going
0
Synopsis
After attending a workshop on how to write and sell a Hallmark movie, filmmaker John Wilson tries to use the same formula to sell a documentary about concrete.
Expand
Cast
John Wilson
Self
Director
John Wilson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
18 March 2026
Release date
18 September 2026
USA
Production
Bronxburgh, Central Pictures, Peanut World Pictures
Also known as
The History of Concrete, История бетона
More
Film rating
7.6
Rate
13
votes
7.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree