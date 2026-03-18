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Poster of The History of Concrete
7.6
Kinoafisha Films The History of Concrete
7.6

The History of Concrete

, 2026
The History of Concrete
USA / Documentary, Comedy
Going 1
Not going 0
Poster of The History of Concrete
7.6
Going 1
Not going 0

Synopsis

After attending a workshop on how to write and sell a Hallmark movie, filmmaker John Wilson tries to use the same formula to sell a documentary about concrete.

Cast

John Wilson
Self
Director John Wilson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 18 March 2026
Release date
18 September 2026 USA
Production Bronxburgh, Central Pictures, Peanut World Pictures
Also known as
The History of Concrete, История бетона

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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