On Valentine’s Day, a double-decker bus explodes in a fiery blast, killing many and leaving charred remains, with evidence pointing to a deliberate act by two passengers, Fai and Ike, a gay couple from troubled backgrounds living on society’s margins. As retired forensic expert Lung Sir investigates, he uncovers their tragic story of abuse, homophobia, and despair, culminating in their decision to end their lives in a suicidal protest against an unjust world, leaving behind a haunting message: “On a beautiful day, we end our unbeautiful lives.”