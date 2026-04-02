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Poster of We're Nothing at All
7.1
We're Nothing at All - Subtitled official trailer
Kinoafisha Films We're Nothing at All
7.1

We're Nothing at All

, 2026
Ngo mun bat si sam mo
Hong Kong / Crime, Drama
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Poster of We're Nothing at All
7.1
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We're Nothing at All - Subtitled official trailer
We're Nothing at All  Subtitled official trailer

Synopsis

On Valentine’s Day, a double-decker bus explodes in a fiery blast, killing many and leaving charred remains, with evidence pointing to a deliberate act by two passengers, Fai and Ike, a gay couple from troubled backgrounds living on society’s margins. As retired forensic expert Lung Sir investigates, he uncovers their tragic story of abuse, homophobia, and despair, culminating in their decision to end their lives in a suicidal protest against an unjust world, leaving behind a haunting message: “On a beautiful day, we end our unbeautiful lives.”

Cast

Patrick Tam
Ho-Lung Leung
Anson Chan
Ike
Pak-Him Chu
Rachel Leung
Ike's sister
Serene Lim
Pui-Yue Bo
Ike's mother
Jane Wong
Singh Hartihan Bitto
You-Nam Wong
Ben Yuen
Stephanie Che
Ken Lo
Director Herman Yau
Writer Herman Yau
Composer Jan-Hung Mak
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Hong Kong
Runtime 2 hours 8 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 2 April 2026
Release date
29 May 2026 Great Britain
3 April 2026 Hong Kong III
Worldwide Gross $1,533,899
Production Golden Scene, The Plan Company
Also known as
We're Nothing at All, 我們不是什麼

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.1 IMDb

Film Trailers

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We're Nothing at All - Subtitled official trailer
We're Nothing at All Subtitled official trailer
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