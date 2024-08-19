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7.6
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Kill the Children First
7.6
Kill the Children First
, 2024
Youth in Trouble
North Macedonia / Action, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
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7.6
Kill the Children First
Trailer
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Synopsis
A teen ballerina, her crazy in love boyfriend, and his sketchy best friend with a stolen gun, get stuck in the deepest labyrinths of crime's underworld over a misplaced cell phone that contains a compromising video.
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Cast
Mia Giraud
Matea
Martin Gjorgoski
George
Stefan Spasov
Martin
Nikola Kumev
Filip Trajkovic
Aleksandar Mikic
Faik Mefailoski
Bereda Reshit
Stefan Vujisic
Mrsul (Snot)
Tanja Kocovska
Emilija Micevska
Aleksandar Gjorgieski
Ljut
Director
Dimitar Orovčanec
,
Dimitar Orovcanec
Writer
Dimitar Orovcanec
Composer
Igor Vasilev Novogradska
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
North Macedonia
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
19 August 2024
Release date
28 May 2026
Czechia
15+
Production
Trice Films, DMF Films, Filmtrick Production
Also known as
Youth in Trouble, Kill the Children First, Убиј ги Прво Децата, Mladí v průseru, Ubij gi prvo decata
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Film rating
7.6
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7.5
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