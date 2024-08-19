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Poster of Kill the Children First
7.6
Kill the Children First - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Kill the Children First
7.6

Kill the Children First

, 2024
Youth in Trouble
North Macedonia / Action, Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Kill the Children First
7.6
Kill the Children First - Trailer
Kill the Children First  Trailer

Synopsis

A teen ballerina, her crazy in love boyfriend, and his sketchy best friend with a stolen gun, get stuck in the deepest labyrinths of crime's underworld over a misplaced cell phone that contains a compromising video.

Cast

Mia Giraud
Matea
Martin Gjorgoski
George
Stefan Spasov
Martin
Nikola Kumev
Filip Trajkovic
Aleksandar Mikic
Faik Mefailoski
Bereda Reshit
Stefan Vujisic
Mrsul (Snot)
Tanja Kocovska
Emilija Micevska
Aleksandar Gjorgieski
Ljut
Director Dimitar Orovčanec, Dimitar Orovcanec
Writer Dimitar Orovcanec
Composer Igor Vasilev Novogradska
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country North Macedonia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 19 August 2024
Release date
28 May 2026 Czechia 15+
Production Trice Films, DMF Films, Filmtrick Production
Also known as
Youth in Trouble, Kill the Children First, Убиј ги Прво Децата, Mladí v průseru, Ubij gi prvo decata

Film rating

7.6
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
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Film Trailers

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Kill the Children First - Trailer
Kill the Children First Trailer
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