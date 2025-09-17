Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ladies' Hunting Party
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Ladies' Hunting Party
5.1

Ladies' Hunting Party

, 2025
Día de caza
Spain, France / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Ladies' Hunting Party
5.1
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

Three former friends reuniting for a rabbit hunt. Their reunion takes a dark turn, with the final bloody events symbolic of the social elite under Francisco Franco's dictatorship in Spain.

Cast

Carmen Machi
Carmen Machi
Carmen
Rossy de Palma
Rossy de Palma
Rosa
Blanca Portillo
Blanca
Zoé Arnao
Zoé Arnao
Diana
Joel Soria
Carlos
Marco Antonio Gonzales Jemio
Wilman
Lita Terán
Mujer Mayor
Justo Baza
Ujier
Guido Vásquez
Camarero
Esther Qiaddan Rodríguez
Mujer china
Director Pedro Aguilera
Writer Lola Mayo, Pedro Aguilera, Angelino Fons, Carlos Saura
Composer Fernando Vacas
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain / France
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 September 2025
Release date
17 September 2025 France
3 July 2026 Spain
Worldwide Gross $22,128
Production Canal Extremadura TV, Comunidad de Madrid, Crea SGR
Also known as
Día de caza, Ladies' Hunting Party

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Spiked
Spiked
2025, Belgium / France / Luxembourg, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more