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Ladies' Hunting Party
5.1
Ladies' Hunting Party
, 2025
Día de caza
Spain, France / Drama, Thriller / 18+
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5.1
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Synopsis
Three former friends reuniting for a rabbit hunt. Their reunion takes a dark turn, with the final bloody events symbolic of the social elite under Francisco Franco's dictatorship in Spain.
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Cast
Carmen Machi
Carmen
Rossy de Palma
Rosa
Blanca Portillo
Blanca
Zoé Arnao
Diana
Joel Soria
Carlos
Marco Antonio Gonzales Jemio
Wilman
Lita Terán
Mujer Mayor
Justo Baza
Ujier
Guido Vásquez
Camarero
Esther Qiaddan Rodríguez
Mujer china
Director
Pedro Aguilera
Writer
Lola Mayo
,
Pedro Aguilera
,
Angelino Fons
,
Carlos Saura
Composer
Fernando Vacas
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Spain / France
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
17 September 2025
Release date
17 September 2025
France
3 July 2026
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$22,128
Production
Canal Extremadura TV, Comunidad de Madrid, Crea SGR
Also known as
Día de caza, Ladies' Hunting Party
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
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Best Films of 2025
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