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Poster of Armani and the Birth of Italian Fashion
Kinoafisha Films Armani and the Birth of Italian Fashion

Armani and the Birth of Italian Fashion

, 2026
Armani and the Birth of Italian Fashion
Documentary
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Poster of Armani and the Birth of Italian Fashion
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Synopsis

In his first—and final—on-screen interview, Giorgio Armani reflects on a life that reshaped global fashion. Armani and the Birth of Italian Fashion traces the rise of Italy’s style empires through the legendary families who defined an era, from Armani and Versace to Gucci, Valentino, Prada, and beyond. Set within Milan’s most exclusive fashion sanctuaries, the film explores creative rivalries, personal stories, and the enduring romance between Hollywood and Italian design. Featuring rare insights from fashion icons, actors, and cultural tastemakers, this star-studded documentary is an intimate portrait of ambition, elegance, and the making of modern luxury.

Cast

Frances McDormand
Frances McDormand
Self - Interviewee
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren
Self - Interviewee
Tom Ford
Tom Ford
Self - Interviewee
Director John Maggio
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 25 April 2026
Budget €2,200,000
Production Beaver Lake Pictures
Also known as
Armani and the Birth of Italian Fashion

Film rating

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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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