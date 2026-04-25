In his first—and final—on-screen interview, Giorgio Armani reflects on a life that reshaped global fashion. Armani and the Birth of Italian Fashion traces the rise of Italy’s style empires through the legendary families who defined an era, from Armani and Versace to Gucci, Valentino, Prada, and beyond. Set within Milan’s most exclusive fashion sanctuaries, the film explores creative rivalries, personal stories, and the enduring romance between Hollywood and Italian design. Featuring rare insights from fashion icons, actors, and cultural tastemakers, this star-studded documentary is an intimate portrait of ambition, elegance, and the making of modern luxury.