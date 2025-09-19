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6.4
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In Whose Name?
6.4
In Whose Name?
, 2025
In Whose Name?
USA / Documentary / 18+
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In Whose Name?
Official trailer
Official trailer
Synopsis
Over six years, 18-year-old Nico Ballesteros captured an unfiltered portrait of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, offering unprecedented access into the private and public life of one of the most controversial figures in modern culture.
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Cast
Kanye West
Self
Kimberly Kardashian
North West
Saint West
Chicago West
Psalm West
Drake
Self
Elon Musk
Pharrell Williams
Sean Combs
Self
LeBron James
Self
Lady GaGa
Self
Director
Nico Ballesteros
Writer
Nico Ballesteros
,
Shy Ranje
Composer
Leon Lacey
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 44 minutes
Production year
2025
Online premiere
30 November 2025
World premiere
19 September 2025
Release date
11 June 2026
Russia
18+
9 October 2025
Dominican Republic
19 September 2025
USA
R
Worldwide Gross
$1,022,559
Production
AMSI Entertainment, Foundation Media Partners, NB Studios
Also known as
In Whose Name?, De Kanye a Ye, ¿El nombre de quién?, Em nome de quem?
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
6.4
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