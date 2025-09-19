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Poster of In Whose Name?
6.4
In Whose Name? - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films In Whose Name?
6.4

In Whose Name?

, 2025
In Whose Name?
USA / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
Going 2
Not going 1
Poster of In Whose Name?
6.4
Going 2
Not going 1
In Whose Name? - Official trailer
In Whose Name?  Official trailer

Synopsis

Over six years, 18-year-old Nico Ballesteros captured an unfiltered portrait of Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, offering unprecedented access into the private and public life of one of the most controversial figures in modern culture.

Cast

Kanye West
Self
Kimberly Kardashian
Kimberly Kardashian
North West
Saint West
Chicago West
Psalm West
Drake
Self
Elon Musk
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams
Sean Combs
Self
LeBron James
LeBron James
Self
Lady GaGa
Lady GaGa
Self
Director Nico Ballesteros
Writer Nico Ballesteros, Shy Ranje
Composer Leon Lacey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 November 2025
World premiere 19 September 2025
Release date
11 June 2026 Russia 18+
9 October 2025 Dominican Republic
19 September 2025 USA R
Worldwide Gross $1,022,559
Production AMSI Entertainment, Foundation Media Partners, NB Studios
Also known as
In Whose Name?, De Kanye a Ye, ¿El nombre de quién?, Em nome de quem?

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

All trailers
In Whose Name? - Official trailer
In Whose Name? Official trailer
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