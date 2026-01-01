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Showtimes & Tickets
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Filmography
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LeBron James
LeBron James
Kinoafisha
Persons
LeBron James
LeBron James
LeBron James
Date of Birth
30 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Writer
Height
206 cm (6 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Voice actor
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
8.4
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
(2019)
8.0
More Than a Game
(2009)
7.4
Rez Ball
(2024)
Filmography
6.4
In Whose Name?
In Whose Name?
Documentary
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.1
Starting 5
Sport, Documentary
2024, USA
7.4
Rez Ball
Rez Ball
Drama, Sport
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5
House Party
House Party
Comedy
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Shooting Stars
Shooting Stars
Drama
2023, USA
7.3
Hustle
Hustle
Comedy, Sport
2022, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Football
Action, Comedy, Family
2022, USA
6.4
Black Ice
Black Ice
Documentary, Sport
2022, Canada
Show more
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