Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
LeBron James
LeBron James LeBron James
Kinoafisha Persons LeBron James

LeBron James

LeBron James

Date of Birth
30 December 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Writer
Height
206 cm (6 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Comedy actor, Voice actor, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

What's My Name: Muhammad Ali 8.4
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali (2019)
More Than a Game 8.0
More Than a Game (2009)
Rez Ball 7.4
Rez Ball (2024)

Filmography

In Whose Name? 6.4
In Whose Name? In Whose Name?
Documentary 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Starting 5 7.1
Starting 5
Sport, Documentary 2024, USA
Rez Ball 7.4
Rez Ball Rez Ball
Drama, Sport 2024, USA
Watch trailer
House Party 5
House Party House Party
Comedy 2023, USA
Watch trailer
Shooting Stars 6.9
Shooting Stars Shooting Stars
Drama 2023, USA
Hustle 7.3
Hustle Hustle
Comedy, Sport 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Fantasy Football 5.9
Fantasy Football Fantasy Football
Action, Comedy, Family 2022, USA
Black Ice 6.4
Black Ice Black Ice
Documentary, Sport 2022, Canada
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more