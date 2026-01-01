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Poster of White Marriage
5.9
Kinoafisha Films White Marriage
5.9

White Marriage

, 1992
Biale malzenstwo
Poland / Drama / 18+
Poster of White Marriage
5.9

Synopsis

Bianka and Paulina are two teenage girls watching a video on the sexuality of people and animals. They are surprised by Bianka's father and change to another channel. They suddenly find themselves in the same house in the 1920's. The girls are totally immersed in problems associated with puberty and reaching adulthood. The atmosphere of the house is imbued with eroticism. Bianka is sensitive with a poetic nature, shocked at the role that tradition has mapped out for her, terrified by the marriage which is being planned for her. Paulina is an extrovert, well adapted to face every situation, who accepts the amorous advances made at her. Based on the 1975 Tadeusz Różewicz play called Białe małżeństwo.

Cast

Jolanta Fraszynska
Bianka
Bartosz Opania
Beniamin
Teresa Budzisz-Krzyzanowska
Mother
Jan Englert
Wincenty
Magdalena Zawadzka
Aunt Aniela
Henryk Bista
Grandpa
Ewa Zietek
Cook
Bohdana Majda
Jacek Wójcicki
Andrzej Mastalerz
Krystyna Wachelko-Zaleska
Dariusz Sikorski
Director Magdalena Lazarkiewicz
Writer Tadeusz Rózewicz, Magdalena Lazarkiewicz, Jan Rózewicz
Composer Jan A.P. Kaczmarek
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1992
World premiere 26 March 1993
Release date
26 March 1993 Poland
1 October 1993 USA
Production Syrena Entertainment Group, Telewizja Polska (TVP), Zespol Filmowy "Perspektywa"
Also known as
Biale malzenstwo, Białe małżeństwo, Fehér házasság, White Marriage

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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