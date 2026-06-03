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Poster of Peddi
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Peddi
6.2

Peddi

, 2026
Peddi
India / Action, Drama, Sport
Going 4
Not going 0
Poster of Peddi
6.2
Going 4
Not going 0

Synopsis

In 1980s rural Andhra Pradesh, A spirited villager unites his community through sports to defend their pride against a powerful rival.

Cast

Ram Charan Teja
Ram Charan Teja
Peddi Pehelwan
Janhvi Kapoor
Achiyyamma
Shivarajkumar
Gournaidu
Jagapathi Babu
Appalasoori
Divyendu Sharma
Ram Bujji
Dayanand Reddy
Upendra Limaye
Villager
Viji Chandrashekhar
Satya
Shruti Haasan
Krishna Murali Posani
John Vijay
Director Buchi Babu Sana
Writer Nagendra Kasi, Buchi Babu Sana, Suneel Madhav
Composer A.R. Rahman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 40 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 9 July 2026
World premiere 3 June 2026
Release date
3 June 2026 Bahrain
4 June 2026 Germany
3 June 2026 Great Britain
13 June 2026 Hong Kong
4 June 2026 India
3 June 2026 Ireland 12A
5 June 2026 Nepal
5 June 2026 Poland
4 June 2026 UAE 18TC
3 June 2026 USA
Worldwide Gross $4,060,857
Production Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers
Also known as
Peddi, Педи, Ramcharan16, RC 16, RC16

Film rating

6.2
Rate 17 votes
5.5 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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