Cast
Jagapathi Babu
Appalasoori
Divyendu Sharma
Ram Bujji
Cast and Crew
Director
Buchi Babu Sana
Writer
Nagendra Kasi, Buchi Babu Sana, Suneel Madhav
Composer
A.R. Rahman
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 40 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
9 July 2026
World premiere
3 June 2026
Release date
|3 June 2026
|Bahrain
|
|
|4 June 2026
|Germany
|
|
|3 June 2026
|Great Britain
|
|
|13 June 2026
|Hong Kong
|
|
|4 June 2026
|India
|
|
|3 June 2026
|Ireland
|
|12A
|5 June 2026
|Nepal
|
|
|5 June 2026
|Poland
|
|
|4 June 2026
|UAE
|
|18TC
|3 June 2026
|USA
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$4,060,857
Production
Vriddhi Cinemas, IVY Entertainment, Mythri Movie Makers
Also known as
Peddi, Педи, Ramcharan16, RC 16, RC16