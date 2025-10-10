The story of a London team’s mission to 'go fast' and their journey to the 'World Human Powered Speed Challenge' on Route 305, Battle Mountain, Nevada USA. There they discover an international community of speed freaks like no other. The Fastest Bicycle is a story of perseverance, as the team tackle a missing bike, high speed crashes, members departures, serious design flaws and injury. It’s also an exploration of community, as they discover that their competitors can also be their greatest allies.