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Poster of The Fastest Bicycle
Kinoafisha Films The Fastest Bicycle

The Fastest Bicycle

, 2025
The Fastest Bicycle
Great Britain / Documentary / 18+
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Synopsis

The story of a London team’s mission to 'go fast' and their journey to the 'World Human Powered Speed Challenge' on Route 305, Battle Mountain, Nevada USA. There they discover an international community of speed freaks like no other. The Fastest Bicycle is a story of perseverance, as the team tackle a missing bike, high speed crashes, members departures, serious design flaws and injury. It’s also an exploration of community, as they discover that their competitors can also be their greatest allies.

Cast

Mike Burrows
Chris Boardman
Francois Pervis
Karen Darke
Ilona Pelletier
Director Michael B. Clifford
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 10 October 2025
Release date
10 October 2025 Great Britain 15

Film rating

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