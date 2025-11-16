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Poster of Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment
6.8
Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment
6.8

Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment

, 2025
Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment
Germany / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment
6.8
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Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment - trailer
Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment  trailer

Synopsis

It's 2014 and tech billionaire Elon Musk unveils his plans for a self-driving car in front of an enthusiastic audience. What consumers don't know is that Tesla's "autopilot" function is far from road-ready, and new owners are being used to improve the software by providing their data. A fatal accident in Florida triggers a protracted lawsuit to hold Tesla accountable. And it's not the only incident. Shocking footage from dashcams and security cameras shows the ruthlessness of Tesla cars suddenly braking or accelerating—and the crashes that follow. Then, an employee leaks thousands of documents containing complaints from users.

Cast

Elon Musk
Donald Trump
John Bernal
Lukasz Krupski
Esben Pedersen
Director Andreas Pichler
Writer Andreas Pichler, Christian Beetz, Anne von Petersdorff
Composer Henning Fuchs
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 16 November 2025
Release date
10 May 2026 Czechia
12 March 2026 Germany
Production Beetz Brothers Film Production, Hessischer Rundfunk (HR), Südwestrundfunk (SWR)
Also known as
Elon Musk Unveiled: The Tesla Experiment, Elon a pokusní králíci, Elon Musk al descubierto, Elon Musk Uncovered: Das Tesla- Experiment, Elon Musk Unveiled - The Tesla Experiment, Tesla Files

Film rating

6.8
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