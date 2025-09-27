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Love Letters
6.9
Love Letters
, 2025
Des preuves d'amour
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
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Love Letters
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Synopsis
Céline is expecting her firstborn. But she’s not the one who’s pregnant. In three months, her wife Nadia will give birth to their daughter. Under the gaze of her friends, her mother, and the law, Céline looks for her place and sense of legitimacy.
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Cast
Ella Rumpf
Monia Chokri
Noémie Lvovsky
Félix Kysyl
Anne Le Ny
Édouard Sulpice
Director
Alice Douard
Writer
Alice Douard
,
Julie Debiton
,
Laurette Polmanss
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
27 September 2025
Release date
1 January 2026
Austria
19 November 2025
France
4 December 2025
Germany
12
19 June 2026
Spain
4 December 2025
Switzerland
12
Worldwide Gross
$654,807
Production
Apsara Films, Les films de June, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Des preuves d'amour, Love Letters, 15 Liebesbeweise, A szerelem bizonyítékai, Listy miłosne, Provas de Amor
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Film rating
6.9
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