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Poster of Love Letters
6.9
Love Letters - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Love Letters
6.9

Love Letters

, 2025
Des preuves d'amour
France / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Love Letters
6.9
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Love Letters - trailer
Love Letters  trailer

Synopsis

Céline is expecting her firstborn. But she’s not the one who’s pregnant. In three months, her wife Nadia will give birth to their daughter. Under the gaze of her friends, her mother, and the law, Céline looks for her place and sense of legitimacy.

Cast

Ella Rumpf
Ella Rumpf
Monia Chokri
Monia Chokri
Noémie Lvovsky
Noémie Lvovsky
Félix Kysyl
Anne Le Ny
Anne Le Ny
Édouard Sulpice
Director Alice Douard
Writer Alice Douard, Julie Debiton, Laurette Polmanss
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 September 2025
Release date
1 January 2026 Austria
19 November 2025 France
4 December 2025 Germany 12
19 June 2026 Spain
4 December 2025 Switzerland 12
Worldwide Gross $654,807
Production Apsara Films, Les films de June, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Des preuves d'amour, Love Letters, 15 Liebesbeweise, A szerelem bizonyítékai, Listy miłosne, Provas de Amor

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Love Letters - trailer
Love Letters Trailer
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