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Poster of Nikita the Computer
Kinoafisha Films Nikita the Computer

Nikita the Computer

, 2026
Никита Компьютер
Russia / Documentary
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Synopsis

A techno-melodrama about the past, imaginary and present of Nikita Computer.
Director Антон Моисеенко
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 13 June 2026

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GES-2 Kino
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Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
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GES-2 Kino Moskva, Bolotnaya nab., 15
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