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Celtic Utopia
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Celtic Utopia
, 2025
Útóipe Cheilteach
Sweden, Ireland / Documentary / 18+
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Celtic Utopia
celtic utopia (2025) | the future of 'offensive' irish folk music
celtic utopia (2025) | the future of 'offensive' irish folk music
Synopsis
The story of a new Ireland and its vibrant music scene, but also that of a postcolonial society wrestling with its heritage. A society where folk music carries both the oppression of the past and the dream of a bright future.
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Cast
Charles Hendy
Andrew Hendy
Ken Mooney
Tommy Foster
Radie Peat
Susan Hughes
Director
Dennis Harvey
,
Lars Lovén
Writer
Lars Lovén
,
Dennis Harvey
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Sweden / Ireland
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
11 August 2025
Also known as
Útóipe Cheilteach, Celtic Utopia, Celtycka utopia
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Film rating
7.3
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10
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7.3
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Celtic utopia (2025) | the future of 'offensive' irish folk music
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