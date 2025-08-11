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Poster of Celtic Utopia
7.3
Celtic Utopia - celtic utopia (2025) | the future of 'offensive' irish folk music
Kinoafisha Films Celtic Utopia
7.3

Celtic Utopia

, 2025
Útóipe Cheilteach
Sweden, Ireland / Documentary / 18+
Trailers
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Poster of Celtic Utopia
7.3
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Celtic Utopia - celtic utopia (2025) | the future of 'offensive' irish folk music
Celtic Utopia  celtic utopia (2025) | the future of 'offensive' irish folk music

Synopsis

The story of a new Ireland and its vibrant music scene, but also that of a postcolonial society wrestling with its heritage. A society where folk music carries both the oppression of the past and the dream of a bright future.

Cast

Charles Hendy
Andrew Hendy
Ken Mooney
Tommy Foster
Radie Peat
Susan Hughes
Director Dennis Harvey, Lars Lovén
Writer Lars Lovén, Dennis Harvey
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Sweden / Ireland
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 11 August 2025
Also known as
Útóipe Cheilteach, Celtic Utopia, Celtycka utopia

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025 

Film Trailers

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Celtic Utopia - celtic utopia (2025) | the future of 'offensive' irish folk music
Celtic Utopia Celtic utopia (2025) | the future of 'offensive' irish folk music
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