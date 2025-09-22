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Woodland
Woodland
, 2025
Las
Poland / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis
Deep in the thick forest, far from civilization, lives a small community whose rules are dictated by a mysterious ruler. The villagers spend their days working and endlessly awaiting the arrival of an expected guest.
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Cast
Andrzej Chyra
Sandra Korzeniak
Marian Dziędziel
Eryk Lubos
Leon K. Dziemaszkiewicz
Tomasz Tyndyk
Director
Joanna Zastróżna
,
Joanna Zastrózna
Writer
Joanna Zastróżna
,
Joanna Zastrózna
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
22 September 2025
Production
Asia Za Films, Pink Galapagos
Also known as
Las, Woodland
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