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Poster of Woodland
Kinoafisha Films Woodland

Woodland

, 2025
Las
Poland / Drama / 18+
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Synopsis

Deep in the thick forest, far from civilization, lives a small community whose rules are dictated by a mysterious ruler. The villagers spend their days working and endlessly awaiting the arrival of an expected guest.

Cast

Andrzej Chyra
Andrzej Chyra
Sandra Korzeniak
Marian Dziędziel
Marian Dziędziel
Eryk Lubos
Leon K. Dziemaszkiewicz
Tomasz Tyndyk
Director Joanna Zastróżna, Joanna Zastrózna
Writer Joanna Zastróżna, Joanna Zastrózna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 22 September 2025
Production Asia Za Films, Pink Galapagos
Also known as
Las, Woodland

Film rating

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