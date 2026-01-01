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Площадки
6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Cubs
6.6
Cubs
, 1958
Stenata
Czechoslovakia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Posters
6.6
Synopsis
Explores young adults' fears of being conscripted by the communist government into working outside of Prague, a relative oasis of creativity and freedom of thought. From an early script by Milos Forman.
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Cast
Rudolf Jelínek
Jan Pivec
Blanka Waleská
Jana Brejchová
Vladimír Menšík
Bohus Záhorský
Director
Ivo Novák
Writer
Milos Forman
,
Milos Václav Kratochvíl
,
Ivo Novák
Composer
Jan F. Fischer
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Czechoslovakia
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
21 March 1958
Release date
21 March 1958
Czechoslovakia
29 December 1958
USSR
Production
Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Stenata, Cubs, Érettségi után, I cuccioli, Podlotki, Щенки
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Showtimes
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