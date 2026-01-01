Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Cubs
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Cubs
6.6

Cubs

, 1958
Stenata
Czechoslovakia / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Cubs
6.6

Synopsis

Explores young adults' fears of being conscripted by the communist government into working outside of Prague, a relative oasis of creativity and freedom of thought. From an early script by Milos Forman.

Cast

Rudolf Jelínek
Jan Pivec
Blanka Waleská
Jana Brejchová
Vladimír Menšík
Bohus Záhorský
Director Ivo Novák
Writer Milos Forman, Milos Václav Kratochvíl, Ivo Novák
Composer Jan F. Fischer
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Czechoslovakia
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 21 March 1958
Release date
21 March 1958 Czechoslovakia
29 December 1958 USSR
Production Filmové studio Barrandov
Also known as
Stenata, Cubs, Érettségi után, I cuccioli, Podlotki, Щенки

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Chernyy dvor v kino
Chernyy dvor v kino
2026, Kazakhstan / Kyrgyzstan, Crime, Drama
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more