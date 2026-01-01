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Jan Pivec Jan Pivec
Kinoafisha Persons Jan Pivec

Jan Pivec

Jan Pivec

Date of Birth
19 May 1907
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
10 May 1980
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Divá Bára 7.7
Divá Bára (1949)
The Blue Star Hotel 7.4
The Blue Star Hotel (1941)
Mstitel 6.8
Mstitel (1960)

Filmography

Mstitel 6.8
Mstitel Mstitel
Drama 1960, Czechoslovakia
Cubs 6.6
Cubs Stenata
Drama, Romantic 1958, Czechoslovakia
Divá Bára 7.7
Divá Bára Diva Bara
Drama 1949, Czechoslovakia
The Blue Star Hotel 7.4
The Blue Star Hotel Hotel Modrá hvezda
Comedy, Romantic 1941, Czechoslovakia
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