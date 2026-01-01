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Filmography
Jan Pivec
Jan Pivec
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jan Pivec
Jan Pivec
Jan Pivec
Date of Birth
19 May 1907
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
10 May 1980
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Divá Bára
(1949)
7.4
The Blue Star Hotel
(1941)
6.8
Mstitel
(1960)
Filmography
6.8
Mstitel
Mstitel
Drama
1960, Czechoslovakia
6.6
Cubs
Stenata
Drama, Romantic
1958, Czechoslovakia
7.7
Divá Bára
Diva Bara
Drama
1949, Czechoslovakia
7.4
The Blue Star Hotel
Hotel Modrá hvezda
Comedy, Romantic
1941, Czechoslovakia
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