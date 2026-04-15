Frequently asked questions about the film “Brothers Under Fire”
When is the premiere of the film “Brothers Under Fire”?
The world premiere of the film “Brothers Under Fire” was on 15 April 2026.
What is the rating of the film “Brothers Under Fire”?
The film “Brothers Under Fire” is rated 4.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 4.9/10 on IMDb.
How long is the film “Brothers Under Fire”?
The runtime of the film “Brothers Under Fire” is 1 hour 39 minutes.
Who directed the film “Brothers Under Fire”?
The film “Brothers Under Fire” was directed by Justin Chadwick.
How much did the film “Brothers Under Fire” gross?
The film “Brothers Under Fire” grossed $44,976 worldwide.
Who composed the music for the film “Brothers Under Fire”?
The music for the film “Brothers Under Fire” was composed by Alex Heffes.