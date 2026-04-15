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Poster of Brothers Under Fire
4.9
Brothers Under Fire - Official trailer
Kinoafisha Films Brothers Under Fire
4.9

Brothers Under Fire

, 2026
Brothers Under Fire
USA / Action, Drama, Detective
Trailers
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Poster of Brothers Under Fire
4.9
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Brothers Under Fire - Official trailer
Brothers Under Fire  Official trailer

Synopsis

Captain Jordan Wright's squadron on leave for a wedding in Mexico encounters a murderous cartel. As Jordan tries to lead survivors to safety, war erupts between his squad and the cartel, forcing him into a battle to save his men.

Cast

Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
Captain Jordan Wright
Tommy Martinez
Tommy Martinez
Ashton Sanders
Ashton Sanders
Solly McLeod
Omar Chaparro
Omar Chaparro
Laird Akeo
Flora Martínez
Angelica
Fredy Yate
Octavio
Laura Osma
James Keach
Moncrief
Orlando Pineda
Einar Haraldsson
Einar Haraldsson
Josh
Director Justin Chadwick
Writer Ian Mackenzie Jeffers, Delbert Hancock
Composer Alex Heffes
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 17 April 2026
World premiere 15 April 2026
Release date
23 October 2026 Indonesia
15 April 2026 Philippines R-13
23 April 2026 Qatar
23 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $44,976
Production Curmudgeon Films, Align, BFI Film Fund
Also known as
Brothers Under Fire, Bracia pod ostrzałem, Brothers in Arms, Das Kartell - Brothers Under Fire, Operación Sierra Madre, Sierra Madre, Under Fire, Братья под огнём

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.9 IMDb
Updated 5 August 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Brothers Under Fire - Official trailer
Brothers Under Fire Official trailer
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Frequently asked questions about the film “Brothers Under Fire”

When is the premiere of the film “Brothers Under Fire”?

The world premiere of the film “Brothers Under Fire” was on 15 April 2026.

What is the rating of the film “Brothers Under Fire”?

The film “Brothers Under Fire” is rated 4.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 4.9/10 on IMDb.

How long is the film “Brothers Under Fire”?

The runtime of the film “Brothers Under Fire” is 1 hour 39 minutes.

Who directed the film “Brothers Under Fire”?

The film “Brothers Under Fire” was directed by Justin Chadwick.

How much did the film “Brothers Under Fire” gross?

The film “Brothers Under Fire” grossed $44,976 worldwide.

Who composed the music for the film “Brothers Under Fire”?

The music for the film “Brothers Under Fire” was composed by Alex Heffes.

Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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