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The music for the film “Brothers Under Fire” was composed by Alex Heffes.

The film “Brothers Under Fire” grossed $44,976 worldwide.

The film “Brothers Under Fire” was directed by Justin Chadwick.

The runtime of the film “Brothers Under Fire” is 1 hour 39 minutes.

The film “Brothers Under Fire” is rated 4.9/10 on Kinoafisha (10 votes) and 4.9/10 on IMDb.

The world premiere of the film “Brothers Under Fire” was on 15 April 2026.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.