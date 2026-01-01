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Einar Haraldsson
Einar Haraldsson Einar Haraldsson
Kinoafisha Persons Einar Haraldsson

Einar Haraldsson

Einar Haraldsson

Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Fall 2 7.8
Fall 2 (2026)
The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge (2025)
6.9
Buried Alive and Survived (2024)

Filmography

Fall 2 7.8
Fall 2 Fall 2: Deadpoint
Adventure, Drama 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
Reykjavik 6.8
Reykjavik Reykjavik
Drama, History 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Brothers Under Fire 4.9
Brothers Under Fire Brothers Under Fire
Action, Drama, Detective 2026, USA
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Kraken 4.9
Kraken Kraken
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2026, Norway
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Under Fire 5.9
Under Fire Under Fire
Thriller 2025, USA
Sisu: Road to Revenge 6.7
Sisu: Road to Revenge Sisu: Road to Revenge
Action, War 2025, Finland / USA
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The Shadow's Edge 7.8
The Shadow's Edge Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2025, China / Hong Kong
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Stay Safe 4.2
Stay Safe Stay Safe
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2025, USA
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