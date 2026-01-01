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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
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About
Filmography
Einar Haraldsson
Einar Haraldsson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Einar Haraldsson
Einar Haraldsson
Einar Haraldsson
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
Fall 2
(2026)
Tickets
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
(2025)
6.9
Buried Alive and Survived
(2024)
Filmography
7.8
Fall 2
Fall 2: Deadpoint
Adventure, Drama
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.8
Reykjavik
Reykjavik
Drama, History
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Brothers Under Fire
Brothers Under Fire
Action, Drama, Detective
2026, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Kraken
Kraken
Action, Drama, Fantasy
2026, Norway
Watch trailer
5.9
Under Fire
Under Fire
Thriller
2025, USA
6.7
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Sisu: Road to Revenge
Action, War
2025, Finland / USA
Watch trailer
7.8
The Shadow's Edge
Bu Feng Zhui Ying
Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller
2025, China / Hong Kong
Watch trailer
4.2
Stay Safe
Stay Safe
Horror, Detective, Thriller
2025, USA
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