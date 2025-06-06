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Poster of I'm Frankelda
7.1
I'm Frankelda - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films I'm Frankelda
7.1

I'm Frankelda

, 2025
Soy Frankelda
Mexico / Animation, Family, Fantasy / 18+
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Poster of I'm Frankelda
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I'm Frankelda - Trailer
I'm Frankelda  Trailer

Synopsis

Frankelda, a frustrated young Mexican writer from the 19th Century, travels in the form of a ghost to a kingdom of her own invention inhabited by Spooks, which are all the monstrous characters she created in her horror tales. Her guide is Herneval, the Prince of Spooks, who takes her to help him save the balance between the Realm of Fiction and the Realm of Existence by using her talent as a writer.

Cast

Mireya Mendoza
Arturo Mercado Jr.
Luis Leonardo Suarez
Gaby Cárdenas
Veritena
Beto Castillo
Ficturo
Magda Giner
Carlos Segundo
Jesse Conde
Editor Damastes
Juan Pablo Monterrubio
Anahí Allué
Totolina (singing)
Idzi Dulkiewicz
Assira Abbate
Tochina
Director Arturo Ambriz, Roy Ambriz, Arturo Ambriz
Writer Arturo Ambriz, Arturo Ambriz, Roy Ambriz
Composer Kevin Smithers
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country Mexico
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 12 December 2025
World premiere 6 June 2025
Release date
23 October 2025 Guatemala
23 October 2025 Mexico A
23 October 2025 Panama
Worldwide Gross $883,107
Production Woo Films, Cinema Fantasma
Also known as
Soy Frankelda, I Am Frankelda, Frankelda and the Prince of Spooks, Frankelda y el Príncipe de los Sustos, Frankelda, c'est moi, Jag är Frankelda, Je suis Frankelda, Jestem Frankelda, Sou a Frankelda, Я Франкельда, 프랑켈다

Cartoon rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Animated Films 
Updated 29 June 2026

Film Trailers

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I'm Frankelda - Trailer
I'm Frankelda Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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