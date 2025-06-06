Frankelda, a frustrated young Mexican writer from the 19th Century, travels in the form of a ghost to a kingdom of her own invention inhabited by Spooks, which are all the monstrous characters she created in her horror tales. Her guide is Herneval, the Prince of Spooks, who takes her to help him save the balance between the Realm of Fiction and the Realm of Existence by using her talent as a writer.
Soy Frankelda, I Am Frankelda, Frankelda and the Prince of Spooks, Frankelda y el Príncipe de los Sustos, Frankelda, c'est moi, Jag är Frankelda, Je suis Frankelda, Jestem Frankelda, Sou a Frankelda, Я Франкельда, 프랑켈다