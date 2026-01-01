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Ladies First - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Ladies First

Ladies First

, 2026
Ladies First
USA / Comedy, Romantic
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Ladies First - trailer
Ladies First  trailer

Synopsis

An unrepentant womanizer finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women. A fiery female counterpart makes things even more complicated.

Cast

Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Rosamund Pike
Rosamund Pike
Richard E. Grant
Richard E. Grant
Emily Mortimer
Emily Mortimer
Charles Dance
Charles Dance
Fiona Shaw
Fiona Shaw
Director Thea Sharrock
Writer Katie Silberman, Cinco Paul, Natalie Krinsky, Eléonore Pourriat
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2026
Online premiere 22 May 2026
World premiere 22 May 2026
Production 3dot productions, Four by Two Films
Also known as
Ladies First, Las damas primero

Film rating

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