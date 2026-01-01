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Ladies First
Ladies First
, 2026
Ladies First
USA / Comedy, Romantic
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Ladies First
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Synopsis
An unrepentant womanizer finds himself in a parallel world dominated by women. A fiery female counterpart makes things even more complicated.
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Cast
Sacha Noam Baron Cohen
Rosamund Pike
Richard E. Grant
Emily Mortimer
Charles Dance
Fiona Shaw
Director
Thea Sharrock
Writer
Katie Silberman
,
Cinco Paul
,
Natalie Krinsky
,
Eléonore Pourriat
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2026
Online premiere
22 May 2026
World premiere
22 May 2026
Production
3dot productions, Four by Two Films
Also known as
Ladies First, Las damas primero
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