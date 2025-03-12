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Poster of Child of Dust
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Child of Dust
8.2

Child of Dust

, 2025
Dziecko z pylu
Poland, Viet Nam, Sweden, Czechia, Qatar / Documentary / 18+
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Poster of Child of Dust
8.2
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Not going 0

Synopsis

Everything changes for 55-year old Sang, an unwanted, discriminated child from the Vietnam war, when he miraculously finds his American father. But before they can meet, Sang must confront his own weaknesses and fatherly shortcomi...

Cast

Sang Ngô Thanh
Director Weronika Mliczewska
Writer Weronika Mliczewska
Composer Joaquin Garcia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Poland / Viet Nam / Sweden / Czechia / Qatar
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 March 2025
Release date
17 April 2026 Poland
Production Clubhouse Films, Fixafilm, Ginestra Film
Also known as
Dziecko z pylu, Child of Dust, Az apokalipszis gyermeke, Dítě prachu, Dziecko z pyłu, Põrmulaps, Παιδί της σκόνης

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
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