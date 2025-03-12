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8.2
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Child of Dust
8.2
Child of Dust
, 2025
Dziecko z pylu
Poland, Viet Nam, Sweden, Czechia, Qatar / Documentary / 18+
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8.2
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Synopsis
Everything changes for 55-year old Sang, an unwanted, discriminated child from the Vietnam war, when he miraculously finds his American father. But before they can meet, Sang must confront his own weaknesses and fatherly shortcomi...
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Cast
Sang Ngô Thanh
Director
Weronika Mliczewska
Writer
Weronika Mliczewska
Composer
Joaquin Garcia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Poland / Viet Nam / Sweden / Czechia / Qatar
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
12 March 2025
Release date
17 April 2026
Poland
Production
Clubhouse Films, Fixafilm, Ginestra Film
Also known as
Dziecko z pylu, Child of Dust, Az apokalipszis gyermeke, Dítě prachu, Dziecko z pyłu, Põrmulaps, Παιδί της σκόνης
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Film rating
8.2
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10
votes
8.2
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Best Films of 2025
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