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Poster of Building on the Edge
Kinoafisha Films Building on the Edge

Building on the Edge

, 2025
Building on the Edge
Documentary / 18+
Poster of Building on the Edge

Synopsis

A group of architecture students embark on an epic adventure when they set out to design and build a research station on one of the least hospitable places on the planet, Antarctica. At its core, this film explores collaboration - between students, professionals and government, between science and design, between humans and the natural world. It is about the profound impact of designing with purpose and the lessons we learn when we step outside the classroom and into the real world, especially when that world is Antarctica.
Director Bruce Borowsky
Writer Mike Scalisi
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2025
Budget $60,000
Production Pixel Mill Studios
Also known as
Building on the Edge

Film rating

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