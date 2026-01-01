Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ari Millen
Ari Millen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ari Millen
Ari Millen
Ari Millen
Date of Birth
19 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Science-fiction hero
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Orphan Black
(2013)
7.6
12 Monkeys
(2015)
7.5
Hudson & Rex
(2019)
Filmography
3.8
Ice Cream Man
Ice Cream Man
Horror
2026, USA / Canada / France
Watch trailer
5.9
Undertone
The Undertone
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Boy in the Woods
The Boy in the Woods
Biography, Drama, History
2023, Canada
Watch trailer
6.6
Vicious Fun
Vicious Fun
Comedy, Horror
2020, Canada
7.5
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime
2019, Canada
4.6
Rupture
Rupture
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2016, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
7.6
12 Monkeys
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2015, USA
8.1
Orphan Black
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2013, Canada
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree