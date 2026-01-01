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Ari Millen
Ari Millen Ari Millen
Kinoafisha Persons Ari Millen

Ari Millen

Ari Millen

Date of Birth
19 January 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Science-fiction hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Orphan Black 8.1
Orphan Black (2013)
12 Monkeys 7.6
12 Monkeys (2015)
Hudson & Rex 7.5
Hudson & Rex (2019)

Filmography

Ice Cream Man 3.8
Ice Cream Man Ice Cream Man
Horror 2026, USA / Canada / France
Watch trailer
Undertone 5.9
Undertone The Undertone
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2025, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
The Boy in the Woods 5.8
The Boy in the Woods The Boy in the Woods
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Canada
Watch trailer
Vicious Fun 6.6
Vicious Fun Vicious Fun
Comedy, Horror 2020, Canada
Hudson & Rex 7.5
Hudson & Rex
Drama, Action, Crime 2019, Canada
Rupture 4.6
Rupture Rupture
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2016, USA / Canada
Watch trailer
12 Monkeys 7.6
12 Monkeys
Drama, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2015, USA
Orphan Black 8.1
Orphan Black
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2013, Canada
Show more
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