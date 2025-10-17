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Poster of Prickly Mountain and My Design/ Build Life
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Kinoafisha Films Prickly Mountain and My Design/ Build Life

Prickly Mountain and My Design/ Build Life

, 2025
Prickly Mountain and My Design/ Build Life
Documentary / 18+
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Prickly Mountain and My Design/ Build Life - Trailer
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Synopsis

In the late 1960s, a group of renegade architects and builders took to the woods of Vermont to invent a new way of living — one that rejected convention and embraced experiment, play, and community. Prickly Mountain traces the radical design/build movement they sparked, uncovering how their scrappy, countercultural ethos reshapes architecture and continues to influence today. Filmed over nine years, the documentary weaves archival footage, present-day interviews, and the filmmaker’s personal journey to explore what it means to build a life — and a home — by hand.
Director Allie Rood
Cast and Crew

Film details

Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 17 October 2025

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Updated 11 April 2026

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Prickly Mountain and My Design/ Build Life - Trailer
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