In the late 1960s, a group of renegade architects and builders took to the woods of Vermont to invent a new way of living — one that rejected convention and embraced experiment, play, and community. Prickly Mountain traces the radical design/build movement they sparked, uncovering how their scrappy, countercultural ethos reshapes architecture and continues to influence today. Filmed over nine years, the documentary weaves archival footage, present-day interviews, and the filmmaker’s personal journey to explore what it means to build a life — and a home — by hand.