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Poster of The Man I Love
5.1
Kinoafisha Films The Man I Love
5.1

The Man I Love

, 2026
The Man I Love
USA, France / Drama, Fantasy, Musical
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Poster of The Man I Love
5.1
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Synopsis

In late 1980s New York, a theater artist living with AIDS takes on one possibly last great role.

Cast

Rami Malek
Rami Malek
Jimmy
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall
Brenda
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Gene
Tom Sturridge
Tom Sturridge
Dennis
Ben Green
Ben Green
Iván Amaro Bullón
Anniversary Party Guest
David Negri
Wedding Anniversary Guest
Luther Ford
Vincent
Wesley Han
Laurent
Kevin Green Marshall
Bartender
Amy Carlson
Amy Carlson
Self - Phyllis
Dennis Courtis
Billy
Director Ira Sachs
Writer Ira Sachs, Mauricio Zacharias
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 20 May 2026
Release date
27 January 2027 France
Production Big Creek Projects, Assemble Media, SBS Productions
Also known as
The Man I Love, Mężczyzna, którego kocham

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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