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5.1
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The Man I Love
5.1
The Man I Love
, 2026
The Man I Love
USA, France / Drama, Fantasy, Musical
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5.1
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Synopsis
In late 1980s New York, a theater artist living with AIDS takes on one possibly last great role.
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Cast
Rami Malek
Jimmy
Rebecca Hall
Brenda
Ebon Moss-Bachrach
Gene
Tom Sturridge
Dennis
Ben Green
Iván Amaro Bullón
Anniversary Party Guest
David Negri
Wedding Anniversary Guest
Luther Ford
Vincent
Wesley Han
Laurent
Kevin Green Marshall
Bartender
Amy Carlson
Self - Phyllis
Dennis Courtis
Billy
Director
Ira Sachs
Writer
Ira Sachs
,
Mauricio Zacharias
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA / France
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
20 May 2026
Release date
27 January 2027
France
Production
Big Creek Projects, Assemble Media, SBS Productions
Also known as
The Man I Love, Mężczyzna, którego kocham
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Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.1
IMDb
Updated 23 July 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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