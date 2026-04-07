Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Den rozhdeniya semi
Den rozhdeniya semi
, 2026
Russia / Romantic, Comedy
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Cast
Anastasiya Kravchenya
Valentin Antsiferov
Vadim Dubrovin
Agrippina Steklova
Svetlana Sergeevna Kaminina
Marina Fedunkiv
Nadezhda Angarskaya
Kamil Larin
Aleksandr Demidov
Nonna Grishaeva
Olga Lapshina
Natalya Pavlenkova
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2026
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 7 April 2026
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree