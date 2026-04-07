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Kinoafisha Films Den rozhdeniya semi

Den rozhdeniya semi

, 2026
Russia / Romantic, Comedy

Cast

Anastasiya Kravchenya
Valentin Antsiferov
Valentin Antsiferov
Vadim Dubrovin
Vadim Dubrovin
Agrippina Steklova
Agrippina Steklova
Svetlana Sergeevna Kaminina
Svetlana Sergeevna Kaminina
Marina Fedunkiv
Marina Fedunkiv
Nadezhda Angarskaya
Nadezhda Angarskaya
Kamil Larin
Kamil Larin
Aleksandr Demidov
Aleksandr Demidov
Nonna Grishaeva
Nonna Grishaeva
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
Natalya Pavlenkova
Natalya Pavlenkova
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2026

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 7 April 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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