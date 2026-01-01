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Le città del futuro
Le città del futuro
, 2024
Le città del futuro
Italy / Documentary / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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Cast
Viola Follini
Antonello Pasini
Stefano Boeri
Anna Scavuzzo
Giorgio Vacchiano
Director
Elena Brunello
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Italy
Production year
2024
Production
Italian International Film, Point Nemo
Also known as
Le città del futuro
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