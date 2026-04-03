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Biker
7.5
Biker
, 2026
Biker
India / Drama, Family, Sport
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Synopsis
An adrenaline-fueled motocross racing drama that follows competitors as they navigate dangerous competitions and face intense challenges on their bikes.
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Cast
Sharwanand
Rajasekhar
Malvika Nair
Shashank
Atul Kulkarni
Brahmaji
Director
abhilash reddy
,
Abhilash Reddy Kankara
Writer
MVS Bharadwaj
,
Abhilash Reddy Kankara
,
Shravan Madala
Composer
Ghibran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 50 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
3 April 2026
Release date
4 April 2026
Great Britain
3 April 2026
India
3 April 2026
UAE
18TC
3 April 2026
USA
Budget
650,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross
$185,244
Production
UV Creations
Also known as
Biker
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Film rating
7.5
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
Showtimes
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