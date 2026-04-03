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Poster of Biker
7.5
Kinoafisha Films Biker
7.5

Biker

, 2026
Biker
India / Drama, Family, Sport
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Biker
7.5
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

An adrenaline-fueled motocross racing drama that follows competitors as they navigate dangerous competitions and face intense challenges on their bikes.

Cast

Sharwanand
Rajasekhar
Malvika Nair
Shashank
Atul Kulkarni
Brahmaji
Director abhilash reddy, Abhilash Reddy Kankara
Writer MVS Bharadwaj, Abhilash Reddy Kankara, Shravan Madala
Composer Ghibran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 50 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 3 April 2026
Release date
4 April 2026 Great Britain
3 April 2026 India
3 April 2026 UAE 18TC
3 April 2026 USA
Budget 650,000,000 INR
Worldwide Gross $185,244
Production UV Creations
Also known as
Biker

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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