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7.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Derby
7.0
Derby
, 2026
Derby
India / Action, Comedy, Drama
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7.0
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Synopsis
A group of college friends attempt to organise an on-campus percussion team for festivities, but their plans quickly lead to unexpected action, humour, and youthful chaos as rivalries, love, and campus rules collide in spirited competition.
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Cast
Adam Sabiq
Merlet Ann Thomas
Ameen
Johny Antony
Sagar Surya
Hari Shivaram
Director
Sajil Mampad
Writer
Vinayak Sasikumar
Composer
Gopi Sundar
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
27 March 2026
Release date
27 March 2026
India
U/A 13+
2 April 2026
UAE
18TC
Worldwide Gross
$11,085
Production
Demanz Film Factory
Also known as
Derby
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
11
votes
8.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
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