Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Derby
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Derby
7.0

Derby

, 2026
Derby
India / Action, Comedy, Drama
Going 0
Not going 0
Poster of Derby
7.0
Going 0
Not going 0

Synopsis

A group of college friends attempt to organise an on-campus percussion team for festivities, but their plans quickly lead to unexpected action, humour, and youthful chaos as rivalries, love, and campus rules collide in spirited competition.

Cast

Adam Sabiq
Merlet Ann Thomas
Ameen
Johny Antony
Sagar Surya
Hari Shivaram
Director Sajil Mampad
Writer Vinayak Sasikumar
Composer Gopi Sundar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 27 March 2026
Release date
27 March 2026 India U/A 13+
2 April 2026 UAE 18TC
Worldwide Gross $11,085
Production Demanz Film Factory
Also known as
Derby

Film rating

7.0
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Project Hail Mary
Project Hail Mary
2026, USA, Sci-Fi, Thriller, Drama, Comedy, Adventure
The Drama
The Drama
2026, USA, Romantic, Comedy, Drama
Angels of War
Angels of War
2026, Russia, Drama, History, War
Your Heart Will Be Broken
Your Heart Will Be Broken
2026, Russia, Romantic
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
Moya sobaka - kosmonavt
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure, Comedy, Children's
Kommersant
Kommersant
2026, Russia, Drama, Adaptation
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
Priklyucheniya zhyoltogo chemodanchika
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
Domovyonok Kuzya 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Children's
Petrushka
Petrushka
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Super Mario Galaxy
Super Mario Galaxy
2026, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family, Fantasy, Adaptation, Horror
Normal
Normal
2026, Canada / USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Roditelskiy dom
Roditelskiy dom
2025, Belarus / Russia, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more