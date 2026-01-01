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Poster of Chance
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Chance
6.6

Chance

, 1984
Shans
USSR / Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Chance
6.6

Synopsis

In the middle of the 17th century, a Cossack named Almaz Bitiy saves an alien from a certain death. In gratitude, he gives the Earthman an elixir of youth.

Cast

Sergey Plotnikov
Sergey Plotnikov
Igor Shkurin
Mariya Kapnist
Dilorom Kambarova
Raisa Kurkina
Raisa Kurkina
Veronika Izotova
Veronika Izotova
Director Alexander Majorov
Writer Kir Bulychev, Alexander Majorov
Composer Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1984
World premiere 26 June 1984
Release date
26 June 1984 Russia
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Shans, Szansa, Шанс

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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