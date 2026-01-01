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6.6
Kinoafisha
Films
Chance
6.6
Chance
, 1984
Shans
USSR / Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy / 18+
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6.6
Synopsis
In the middle of the 17th century, a Cossack named Almaz Bitiy saves an alien from a certain death. In gratitude, he gives the Earthman an elixir of youth.
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Cast
Sergey Plotnikov
Igor Shkurin
Mariya Kapnist
Dilorom Kambarova
Raisa Kurkina
Veronika Izotova
Director
Alexander Majorov
Writer
Kir Bulychev
,
Alexander Majorov
Composer
Aleksey Rybnikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 25 minutes
Production year
1984
World premiere
26 June 1984
Release date
26 June 1984
Russia
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Shans, Szansa, Шанс
More
Film rating
6.6
Rate
10
votes
6.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
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