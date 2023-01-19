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Maya Menglet
Maya Menglet Maya Menglet
Kinoafisha Persons Maya Menglet

Maya Menglet

Maya Menglet

Date of Birth
8 August 1935
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
19 January 2023
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

It Happened in Penkovo 7.7
It Happened in Penkovo (1957)
Alyonka 7.2
Alyonka (1961)
Chance 6.6
Chance (1984)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Na uglu, u Patriarshih 5.5
Na uglu, u Patriarshih
Detective, Crime, 1995, Russia
Chance 6.6
Chance Shans
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy 1984, USSR
Big Attraction 4.9
Big Attraction Bolshoy attraktsion
Comedy, Musical 1975, USSR
Yulka 5.8
Yulka Yulka
Drama 1972, USSR
Allo, Varshava! 5.4
Allo, Varshava! Allo, Varshava!
Comedy, Romantic 1971, USSR
Alyonka 7.2
Alyonka Alyonka
Comedy 1961, USSR
Ispravlennomu verit 6
Ispravlennomu verit Ispravlennomu verit
Crime, Detective 1959, USSR
A Sailor from 'The Comet' 5.9
A Sailor from 'The Comet' Matros s Komety
Musical, Romantic 1958, USSR
It Happened in Penkovo 7.7
It Happened in Penkovo Delo bylo v Penkove
Drama, Romantic 1957, USSR
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