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About
Filmography
Maya Menglet
Maya Menglet
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maya Menglet
Maya Menglet
Maya Menglet
Date of Birth
8 August 1935
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
19 January 2023
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
It Happened in Penkovo
(1957)
7.2
Alyonka
(1961)
6.6
Chance
(1984)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1995
1984
1975
1972
1971
1961
1959
1958
1957
All
9
Films
8
TV Shows
1
Actress
9
5.5
Na uglu, u Patriarshih
Detective, Crime,
1995, Russia
6.6
Chance
Shans
Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy
1984, USSR
4.9
Big Attraction
Bolshoy attraktsion
Comedy, Musical
1975, USSR
5.8
Yulka
Yulka
Drama
1972, USSR
5.4
Allo, Varshava!
Allo, Varshava!
Comedy, Romantic
1971, USSR
7.2
Alyonka
Alyonka
Comedy
1961, USSR
6
Ispravlennomu verit
Ispravlennomu verit
Crime, Detective
1959, USSR
5.9
A Sailor from 'The Comet'
Matros s Komety
Musical, Romantic
1958, USSR
7.7
It Happened in Penkovo
Delo bylo v Penkove
Drama, Romantic
1957, USSR
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