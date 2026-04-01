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Poster of St. Margarethen: Nabucco
8.2
Kinoafisha Films St. Margarethen: Nabucco
8.2

St. Margarethen: Nabucco

, 2007
Nabucco
Austria / Drama, Music / 18+
Tickets
Tickets
Poster of St. Margarethen: Nabucco
8.2
Tickets

Synopsis

St. Margarethen is a magnificent structure and a grand setting for Nabucco. This venue, along with the gorgeous costumes, spectacular lighting, lasers and pyrotechnics made for one grand, five star production! This is reason enough to see it and it must be an advantage to view it on DVD.--It would probably be harder to digest the whole spectacle if you were actually sitting in the audience, as there is so much to take in. The whole cast was in great form, both in singing and acting. Simon Yang as Zaccaria and Igor Morosow as Nabucco were excellent. Gabriella Morigi was a convincing Abigail who got better and better. Bruno Ribeiro as Ismaele and Elisabeth Kulman as Fenena were great, too.

Cast

Igor Morosow
Bruno Ribeiro
Simon Yang
Gabriella Morigi
Elisabeth Kulman
Janusz Monarcha
Director Rudi Dolezal, Hannes Rossacher
Writer Temistocle Solera
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2007
Production DoRo Productions, EuroArts Music International
Also known as
Nabucco

Film rating

8.2
Rate 10 votes
8.2 IMDb
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